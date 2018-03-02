Special election suggested for some House districts

RALEIGH(AP) An attorney leading another challenge to North Carolina legislative districts wants Wake County House boundaries changed for this year’s elections, but a lawyer for Republican state lawmakers says it’s too late for that.

Three state judges asked the lawyers March 1 how litigation by advocacy groups and voters should proceed. No decisions were announced.

The plaintiffs contend four districts must revert to 2011 boundaries because the state constitution prevented lawmakers from changing them last summer without specific court orders. Complicating the case is the U.S. Supreme Court blocking a federal court ruling so last year’s lines are in use for May primaries.

Plaintiffs’ lawyer Allison Riggs suggested holding special Wake County House primary elections this summer if her clients succeed. GOP lawyer Phil Strach says that would cause disruption and uncertainty.

