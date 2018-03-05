Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Medicaid – New Reimbursement Program – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Failure to Exhaust Administrative Remedies (access required)

Administrative – Medicaid – New Reimbursement Program – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Failure to Exhaust Administrative Remedies (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: The state has conceded that the defendant North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has not given the plaintiff-medical practices adequate notice of DHHS’s denial of plaintiffs’ Medicaid reimbursement claims; nevertheless, plaintiffs have neither exhausted their administrative remedies against DHHS nor shown that doing so would have been futile. Given the inadequacy of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo