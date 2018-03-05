Quantcast
Chapel Hill attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan March 5, 2018

Attorney: Kevin M. Kennedy Location: Chapel Hill Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Suspended for two years on Feb 23. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Kennedy complies with certain conditions. Background: A random audit of Kennedy’s trust account revealed deficiencies, including that Kennedy was not conducting quarterly reconciliations and credit card processing fees ...

