Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Attempted Murder Indictment – Incomplete – Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter – Contested Mistrial (access required)

Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Attempted Murder Indictment – Incomplete – Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter – Contested Mistrial (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: We improvidently allowed discretionary review of our Court of Appeals’ decision (The original indictment against defendant was insufficient to allege attempted murder, but it was sufficient to allege the lesser included offense of attempted voluntary manslaughter. Since the insufficiency of the indictment was not noticed until after the jury had been empaneled and the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo