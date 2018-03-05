Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constructive Possession – Marijuana Plants – Incriminating Circumstances

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: Although defendants allowed a neighbor to have access to their real property, the trial court correctly denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the drug charges against them because the state presented sufficient evidence that defendants had constructive possession of the marijuana plants found growing on their property. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the ...

