Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Prior Bad Acts – Gun Possession – Preservation of Error (access required)

Criminal Practice – Evidence – Prior Bad Acts – Gun Possession – Preservation of Error (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: We reverse in part for the reasons stated in Judge Dillon’s dissent (A defendant who objects during a forecast of evidence outside the presence of the jury does not preserve the objection unless he objects when the testimony is offered into evidence in the jury’s presence.  Since defendant did not do so, he did ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo