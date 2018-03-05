Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Post-Conviction DNA Testing – Denied – Immaterial – Hair Samples (access required)

Criminal Practice – Post-Conviction DNA Testing – Denied – Immaterial – Hair Samples (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: Even though the state did not test hairs found in the trash bag in which defendant disposed of the victim’s body, since (1) the overwhelming evidence at trial indicated that defendant acted alone, (2) an additional actor was not the only possible explanation for the presence of the hairs, and (3) the aggravating factors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo