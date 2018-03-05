Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Abandonment – Appealed TPR Order (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Abandonment – Appealed TPR Order (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision (The petitioner-grandparents sought termination of the respondent-mother’s parental rights based on willful abandonment during a six-month period when a prior termination-of-parental-rights order was on appeal to this court. Although the mother’s options for showing an interest in her child’s life were limited during this time, she failed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo