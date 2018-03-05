Quantcast
Gastonia attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan March 5, 2018

Attorney: Richard B. Schultz Location: Gastonia Bar membership: Member since 1975 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on March 1 Background: A random audit of Schultz’s trust account found that Schultz was commingling funds by failing to promptly disburse earned fees to himself and retaining more personal funds in the trust account than necessary to maintain the account, and that Schultz had ...

