Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Constitutional – ‘Fruits of Their Own Labor’ – First Impression – Police Promotion Exam (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: By alleging that the defendant-city violated its own policies when it refused to allow him to grieve the results of his police sergeant’s exam – which he says was based on old law while his answers were based on current law – plaintiff has stated a direct claim under N.C. Const. art. I, § ...

