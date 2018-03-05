Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Dram Shop Claim – Contributory Negligence – Hotel Bar (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 5, 2018

Holding: Where plaintiff’s decedent consumed at least 10 drinks in four and a half hours at defendants’ bar, plaintiff cannot sue defendants for his decedent’s death from alcohol poisoning because defendants and the decedent engaged in the same level of negligence. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the trial court’s dismissal of plaintiff’s common ...

