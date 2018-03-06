Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Occupational Disease – Asthma – Greater Risk – Expert Testimony Required (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Occupational Disease – Asthma – Greater Risk – Expert Testimony Required (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 6, 2018

Holding: Plaintiff presented expert testimony that the dusty environment at the defendant-employer’s plant aggravated plaintiff’s pre-existing asthma; however, plaintiff failed to present expert testimony that his job placed him at a greater risk of contracting asthma than the general public. We affirm the Industrial Commission’s denial of benefits. Regardless of how an employee proves causation (whether it ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo