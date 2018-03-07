Quantcast
$1.75M settlement ends slip-and-fall suit

By: Phillip Bantz March 7, 2018

An Asheville resort hotel employee who fell from a loading dock has received a $1.75 million settlement — after rejecting an initial offer of $165,000, according to his attorney. “Luckily, they didn’t go back and counter,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Jay Kerr of Asheville, said of his client’s family’s decision to walk away from the first offer ...

