Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Abandonment – Law of the Case (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Abandonment – Law of the Case (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 7, 2018

Holding: Despite this court’s previous reversal of a 2015 order terminating respondent’s parental rights on the basis of abandonment – which essentially gave respondent a second chance to assert her rights as a parent – she still did not have even minimal contact with the child. The law of the case doctrine does not prevent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo