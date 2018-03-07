Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / New cause of action for government employees (access required)

New cause of action for government employees (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 7, 2018

  A Wilmington police officer fought the law — and he won. The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that lawman Kevin Tully can move forward with a hard-fought claim alleging that the Wilmington Police Department violated his state constitutional right to enjoy the fruits of his labor. The March 2 decision creates a new cause ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo