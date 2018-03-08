Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sexual Assault – SBM – Insufficient Findings – Kidnapping – Assault Convictions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 8, 2018

Holding: Where the trial court did not enter oral findings or explain its rationale for ordering lifetime registration as a sexual offender and satellite-based monitoring, and where the trial court’s orders merely contain the bare statutorily required findings that defendant was not a sexually violent predator or a recidivist and had not been convicted of ...

