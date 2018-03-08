NC county was unware ex-con could not run for sheriff

ASHEVILLE (AP) A North Carolina sheriff candidate had been allowed to run until election staff learned about a state law prohibiting ex-convicts from holding the office.

The Buncombe County Board of Election Services ejected 64-year-old Michael Morgan at an emergency meeting March 6. The Libertarian was convicted of manslaughter in 1984, and has run for state and U.S. House seats several times.

Election Services Director Trena Parker Velez says staff were aware of Morgan’s conviction but did not know about a 2010 constitutional amendment barring ex-convicts from sheriff’s offices. Velez says state-produced candidate filing forms still say a felon can run for office once their rights are restored, and a candidate guide footnote is the only place in the literature acknowledging the amendment.

Morgan says he plans to appeal his candidacy to state officials.

