Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Ethics committee to consider four proposed opinions (access required)

Ethics committee to consider four proposed opinions (access required)

By: David Donovan March 9, 2018

  The Ethics Committee of North Carolina State Bar Council proposed four new ethics opinions at its first meeting of 2018. The committee will consider adopting the opinions at the next council meeting April 17-20 in Raleigh. The committee did not consider approval of any new opinions at the January meeting. The first proposed opinion would provide ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo