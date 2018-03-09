Funderburk named new Supreme Court clerk

Amy Funderburk will be appointed as clerk of court for the Supreme Court of North Carolina, Chief Justice Mark Martin announced Feb. 19. Funderburk will be the 16th clerk of the Supreme Court, replacing the current interim clerk of court, Christie Roeder.

Funderburk currently is deputy general counsel with the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, where she has worked since 2010. She also serves as an adjunct professor of law at Campbell University. Prior to joining the N.C. Judicial Branch, Funderburk served as an assistant attorney general with the N.C. Department of Justice.

