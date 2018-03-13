Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Jury Instructions – Sudden Emergency Doctrine – Carpet in Road (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Jury Instructions – Sudden Emergency Doctrine – Carpet in Road (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 13, 2018

Holding: Where an unsecured carpet flew out of the back of defendant’s truck, and where plaintiff swerved to avoid the carpet as it lay in the roadway, the trial court properly instructed the jury on the sudden emergency doctrine. We find no error in the trial court’s jury instructions or its denial of defendant’s new trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo