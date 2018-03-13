Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Deck Repair – Home Purchase – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Deck Repair – Home Purchase – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 13, 2018

Holding: Although the complaint does not make clear what relationship there is between plaintiffs and defendants, plaintiffs allege that defendants misrepresented the condition of a house’s deck to them and concealed a material fact in order to intentionally deceive them, and as a result of that deception plaintiffs purchased the house with the defective deck. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo