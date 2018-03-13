Quantcast
Workers’ Compensation – Disability – Futility – Manual Laborer – Lifting Restriction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 13, 2018

Holding: Plaintiff produced evidence that it would be futile for him to seek work. Since defendant’s vocational expert did not take into account that plaintiff is a 55-year-old manual laborer with a limited education and lifting restrictions, defendant has failed to show that there are jobs that plaintiff could get. We remand the Industrial Commission’s denial ...

