Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Grandparent Visitation – Best Interest of the Child – Insufficient Findings (access required)

Domestic Relations – Grandparent Visitation – Best Interest of the Child – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 14, 2018

Holding: Before the trial court could grant visitation rights to the plaintiff-grandmother, G.S. § 50-13.2A required the court to make findings that such visitation was in the best interest of the grandchild. The trial court’s findings of a former close relationship and a “mean-spirited” refusal to allow visitation were insufficient. We vacate the visitation order and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo