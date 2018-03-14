Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal – Real Property – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Ripeness – Building Permits (access required)

Municipal – Real Property – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Ripeness – Building Permits (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 14, 2018

Holding: Plaintiffs, who have property on the sound side of the Town of Topsail Beach, are worried that, because the town has repealed its Dune Protection Ordinance, the town will allow development on oceanfront lots, increasing the potential for flood damage to plaintiffs’ properties and increasing plaintiffs’ flood insurance premiums. Since the town has not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo