Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / US judge delays trial for man who sought jihadi cause (access required)

US judge delays trial for man who sought jihadi cause (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 14, 2018

RALEIGH (AP) A federal judge is again delaying the trial of a mentally ill North Carolina man who tried to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle postponed next week's trial of Cary resident Basit Sheikh to give physicians time to fully restore his competency. Boyle ordered a four-month delay so that doctors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo