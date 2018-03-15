Quantcast
By: David Donovan March 15, 2018

  Real estate brokers are permitted testify about the fair market value of land being condemned by the Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in a decision that would appear to open the door to brokers testifying about land values in other types of cases as well. The defendants in the case argue ...

