NC Courts website reaches milestone

An online convenience service provided by the North Carolina Courts system recently reached a milestone.

The North Carolina courts website announced that it disposed its 1 millionth citation March 3, according to a press release.

“Not only does this streamline the process for [citizens] … it also gives our prosecutors and the court more time to focus on other matters,” Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in the release.

The website began allowing citizens to pay online for most waivable offenses in 2010. Since then, it has saved court cashiers 45,000 hours of in-person work, and saved residents more than 2 million hours in time going to courthouses and waiting in line.

“If you come down to New Hanover Courthouse on any given day and look at the traffic of the public trying to pay fines and fees, anytime, there’s a line,” Jan Kennedy, the New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court said. “[If you use the website] you won’t have to fight with driving down here or coming through the security system, or taking time off from work.”

Since its original launch, the website has been improved to increase what users can do with it.

Now, citizens can request a speeding offense reduction, ask for a dismissal in compliance-related offenses, and pay citations.

Residents can also use the website to make payments on some criminal court costs, fines and fees, look up court dates or eFile with an appellate, business or civil court.

“Court technology and online services are modernizing the way the public does business with our courts,” Judge Marion Warren who directs the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts said. “It’s more convenient and efficient.”

