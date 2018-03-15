NC woman sued for $390K in insurance fraud

A North Carolina woman is being sued after an insurance company claimed they paid her $390,000 for unnecessary home-health care treatments.

According to court documents, Cynthia McCullough from Mecklenburg County told New York Life that she suffered from reflex sympathetic dystrophy. Because of the nervous system disorder, she said that she required at-home care to help her bathe, dress and get around.

In 2010, after receiving a statement from a home healthcare provider and a doctor suggesting McCullough needed at-home care, New York Life began reimbursing McCullough.

In 2016, the company grew suspicious that she may be misrepresenting her need for care and began conducting surveillance.

Video recorded by the company allegedly shows McCullough lifting heavy objects and carrying them without assistance, driving herself, walking with a normal gait and bending down to pick up items off the ground.

Images on Facebook show her sliding down a slide and playing skee ball.

Two independent doctors reviewed McCullough’s claim and said in their opinion, McCullough did not require the assistance she was being reimbursed for.

“[T]here is no evidence to suggest that the patient requires the assistance of a caregiver for functional activities of daily living,” Dr. Judy Emmanuel said in the court complaint filed by the insurance company.

The company also claims that a caregiver was not present at McCullough’s house on many of the days she said they were in invoices to the company.

The company stopped paying McCullough in July of 2017.

McCullough did not return messages from the Associated Press seeking comment.

