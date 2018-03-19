Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Evidence – Expert’s Exhibits – Remittitur – Contract – Home Construction (access required)

Civil Practice – Evidence – Expert’s Exhibits – Remittitur – Contract – Home Construction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 19, 2018

Even if defendant had shown that the trial court erred in excluding a tardily produced batch of illustrative photographs, she has not shown prejudice. She argues that “the striking effect of the exhibit could not be replicated in testimony alone,” but her experts were permitted to testify at length about their observations, and defendant was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo