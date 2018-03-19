Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Contributory Negligence – Failure to Keep Lookout (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – Contributory Negligence – Failure to Keep Lookout (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 19, 2018

Even though defendant failed to stop at a stop sign just before plaintiff – who had the right-of-way – T-boned him, since plaintiff failed to brake after she surmised that defendant would not stop for the stop sign, the trial court properly instructed the jury on contributory negligence. We affirm judgment for defendant. A motorist has a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo