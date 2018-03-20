Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 20, 2018

Although plaintiff’s complaint did not explicitly set out a claim to rescind the parties’ separation agreement, since she alleged that she had signed the agreement under duress while taking medication that affected her mental capacity and that defendant omitted a substantial marital asset from the agreement, and since she sought equitable distribution and spousal support ...

