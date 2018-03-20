Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Schools & School Boards – School Bus Route – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 20, 2018

The Tort Claims Act gives the Industrial Commission jurisdiction over claims involving school bus maintenance and operation but not claims involving the design of school bus routes. The latter claims may be brought in superior court if the school system has waived its governmental immunity by purchasing insurance. We reverse the Commission’s ruling that it has ...

