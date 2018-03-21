Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – MAR – Attorneys – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Reasonable Mistake – Motion to Suppress – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 21, 2018

Although defendant’s trial counsel misinterpreted case law, his legal error was not objectively unreasonable at the time; therefore, defendant received effective assistance of counsel. However, in its denial of defendant’s motion to suppress his confession, the trial court’s findings do not address key considerations in determining whether the then 13-year-old defendant knowingly and intelligently waived his ...

