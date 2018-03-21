Quantcast
DOT can't ignore prior taking under Map Act (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 21, 2018

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation has lost another appeal in its increasingly expensive and protracted litigation over the Map Act, a now-defunct law that the agency used to freeze development on land in the path of proposed highway projects as a way to drive down land acquisition costs. In earlier decisions, the state’s appellate ...

