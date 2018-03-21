Quantcast
DOT settles five Union County eminent domain cases for $1.4M (access required)

DOT settles five Union County eminent domain cases for $1.4M (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 21, 2018

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation has paid more than $1.4 million to settle eminent domain cases with the owners of five buildings in a business park on Independence Boulevard, according to an attorney for the owners. Jason Campbell of the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm in Durham said the DOT closed the office park’s ...

