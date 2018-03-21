Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Navigating the maze: New pro bono program helps pro se appellants (access required)

By: David Donovan March 21, 2018

On paper, the losing side in a civil trial has the right to an appeal. But for those without the means to hire an attorney, this right can be difficult to exercise fully. North Carolina’s appellate rules are so complex that they sometimes trip up even experienced attorneys. For indigent litigants, just trying to successfully ...

