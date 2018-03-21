Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Stick it to the Expedia man (access required)

Stick it to the Expedia man (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 21, 2018

The perfect vacation is a myth. Whether it be lost luggage, food poisoning, severe sunburn or switcheroos at resorts and hotels, the unexpected can ruin meticulously planned good times.    Some of us grin through the inevitable snafus. Others give up. And then there are people like Frank Moreno. He’s filed a federal lawsuit in South Carolina ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo