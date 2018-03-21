Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Wake rises, UNC drops, in latest U.S. News rankings (access required)

Wake rises, UNC drops, in latest U.S. News rankings (access required)

By: David Donovan March 21, 2018

  Two of North Carolina’s most prestigious law schools saw significant movement—in opposite directions—in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law School Rankings, which were announced March 20. Wake Forest University School of Law climbed four places to 32nd place. It’s the third rise in the rankings in the past three years for Wake Forest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo