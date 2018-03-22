Defendant charged for texting, attempting to bribe juror

CHARLOTTE (AP) A search warrant says a defendant in North Carolina texted a juror while in court and tried to bribe her.

Thirty-four-year-old Wesley Westbrook is charged with harassment and offering a bribe in connection with the case. Westbrook was in court in September when the judge asked potential jurors if there was any reason they couldn’t serve. One woman said she knew the defendant. The judge didn’t dismiss her immediately.

The search warrant says Westbrook texted the woman nearly an hour later asking how she was going to act. It says Westbrook and his cousin called her the next day and told her what to say before offering her $500 for missing work while on jury duty.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records say Westbrook is jailed.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

