Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Family Dollar to pay $45M to settle wage discrim suit (access required)

Family Dollar to pay $45M to settle wage discrim suit (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 23, 2018

Family Dollar has agreed to pay $45 million to settle a federal class action alleging that the Matthews-based discount stores chain systematically paid female store managers less than their male counterparts. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. of Charlotte on March 14 approved the settlement and an unopposed motion from the plaintiffs’ attorneys at Wiggins, Childs, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo