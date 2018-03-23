Quantcast
Man found not guilty of assaulting NC lawyer (access required)

By: David Donovan March 23, 2018

A black man who was severely beaten on the day of a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and then charged with misdemeanor assault in the same incident was found not guilty March 16. A Charlottesville judge acquitted 20-year-old DeAndre Harris, saying it was clear Harris didn’t intend to harm Harold Crews, the purported victim ...

