Home / News / Headlines / Wilmington-area judge honored for advocacy (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 23, 2018

A Wilmington-based judge recently received a national award for his work reuniting babies with their drug-addicted mothers. New Hanover County Chief District Court Judge J.H. Corpening II was honored March 11 at the National Court Appointed Special Advocates national conference in Boston. Corpening received the David W. Soukup Judge of the Year Award, presented by its namesake ...

