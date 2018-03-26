Quantcast
Hendersonville attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan March 26, 2018

Attorney: Scott H. Shelton Location: Hendersonville Bar membership: Member since 1993 Disciplinary action: Censured on Feb. 22 Background: Shelton handled a real estate closing at which he collected funds for the premium on a home warranty policy. The purchaser later had need for the home warranty and discovered that the premium had not been paid. She tried to contact ...

