Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Marshall attorney suspended (access required)

Marshall attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan March 26, 2018

Attorney: David R. Payne Location: Marshall Bar membership: Member since 1993 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice law of pending the disposition of all disciplinary proceedings on March 19 Background: On Feb. 15 Payne pleaded in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina to felony charges of knowingly making a false statement to a bank ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo