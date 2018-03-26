Quantcast
Raleigh attorney suspension stayed

By: David Donovan March 26, 2018

Attorney: John M. Holmes Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2004 Disciplinary action: The remaining active suspension of Holmes’ license was stayed on March 20 Background: Holmes was suspended from the practice of law for three years in April 2016. He had pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official and one misdemeanor count each ...

