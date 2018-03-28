Quantcast
Anesthesiologists sue North Carolina hospital over contract

By: The Associated Press March 28, 2018

CHARLOTTE (AP) A group of anesthesiologists is suing a North Carolina hospital system after losing a contract.

Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants this week sued Atrium Health, formerly Carolinas HealthCare System.

The lawsuit accuses Atrium and a new vendor of stealing Southeast’s trade secrets and using that information to help the vendor obtain the contract.

Southeast has provided anesthesiologist for most of Atrium’s Charlotte-area hospitals. Atrium is giving the work to Scope Anesthesia of North Carolina starting July 1.

The lawsuit does not say how much the contract it has held for nearly 40 years was worth. Southeast is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

Atrium issued a statement saying the lawsuit is without merit. It said it had been negotiating with Southeast’s parent company for more than 18 months.

