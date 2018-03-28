Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / False lien claim was unfair trade practice (access required)

False lien claim was unfair trade practice (access required)

By: David Donovan March 28, 2018

A Mecklenburg County couple has secured a $120,992 verdict against a contractor who breached their construction contract and filed a false claim for a lien on the home the couple was building. The jury also rejected all of the contractor’s counterclaims, according to attorneys for the couple. After the verdict, the presiding judge ruled that filing the ...

