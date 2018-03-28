North Carolina man gets 13 years in prison in fatal wreck

HENDERSONVILLE (AP) A North Carolina man has been convicted of second-degree murder in a wreck that killed a teen.

Local media reported 37-year-old Matthew Schmieder was convicted in Hendersonville on March 26 and sentenced to between 13 and 16 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Schmieder crossed the center line in a no-passing zone and hit a truck driven by 17-year-old Derek Miller in December 2016.

Investigators said Schmieder was driving between 10 mph (16 kph) and 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit and had a revoked driver’s license.

Defense attorney Beth Stang had argued the evidence did not support the murder charge, saying a lesser felony or misdemeanor was more appropriate.

District Attorney Greg Newman said there was plenty of evidence to show Schmieder acted with malice, justifying a murder conviction.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

