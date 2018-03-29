Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Fitch to fill Senate void left by Bryant (access required)

Fitch to fill Senate void left by Bryant (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 29, 2018

A North Carolina legislative vacancy has been filled by a former Democratic leader. Milton “Toby” Fitch Jr. was selected March 23 to fill the North Carolina Senate vacancy left by Angela Bryant, who resigned March 19 to take a position on the state parole commission, The Associated Press reports. Fitch was selected by a Rocky Mount-area Democratic ...

