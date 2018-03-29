Quantcast
Man accused of laundering $1.9 million from App State

Man accused of laundering $1.9 million from App State (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 29, 2018

A Los Angeles resident has been indicted for laundering more than $1.9 million that was stolen from Appalachian State University. Ho Shin Lee, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Charlotte, and he was arrested in California and charged with 14 counts of money laundering, according to a press release from the Western District ...

